Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,278 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 19.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.