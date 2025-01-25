Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.89 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 111,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,174,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,207.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 315,274 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 389,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

