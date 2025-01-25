Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 293.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

