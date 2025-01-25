D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7,120,170 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

