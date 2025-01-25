Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 10,100 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 84.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 1,035,116 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 791,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,669 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

DMF stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

