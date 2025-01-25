Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VPL opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.