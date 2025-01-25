Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.