Dakota Wealth Management Has $957,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.35.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

