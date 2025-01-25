Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 606 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PIN opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

