Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

