Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 9,092.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 585,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 578,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in eBay by 599.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after buying an additional 461,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $25,132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in eBay by 45.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,704,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

