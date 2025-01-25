Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,424 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

