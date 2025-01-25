Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $406.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.11 and a 200 day moving average of $292.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

