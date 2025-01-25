Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,371,000 after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $216.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $125.15 and a 52 week high of $218.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,069,184.20. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

