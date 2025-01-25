Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $148.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.06.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

