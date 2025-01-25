DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,947 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

