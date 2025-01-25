DGS Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. CGI makes up 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

CGI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGI stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.