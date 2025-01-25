DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Magna International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MGA opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $59.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

