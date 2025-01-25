DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 474,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 53,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 240,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,186,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 168,399 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

