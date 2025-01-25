DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $559.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $506.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

