DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 11,316 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,595 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,779,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,142,000 after buying an additional 413,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 284,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Up 0.4 %

Genpact stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

