DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,556 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. GSK’s payout ratio is 96.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

