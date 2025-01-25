Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

