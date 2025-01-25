Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,604,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,331,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,674,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after buying an additional 907,930 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
