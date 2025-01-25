Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.63 and traded as high as $41.13. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 1,596,835 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

