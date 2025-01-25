DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 19,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

