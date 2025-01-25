Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$137.93 and traded as high as C$141.11. Dollarama shares last traded at C$140.83, with a volume of 684,942 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DOL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total value of C$7,779,271.50. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

