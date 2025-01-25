Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $402.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $434.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

