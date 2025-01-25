Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $769,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $75.42 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $957.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.