Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 212,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682,423 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $78.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.92, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

