Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,667,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 964,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 951,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 646,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after buying an additional 38,608 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

