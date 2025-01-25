Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

