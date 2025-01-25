Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 239 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1,975.7% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 12,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $597.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $636.69 and its 200 day moving average is $635.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

