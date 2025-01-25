Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $95.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

