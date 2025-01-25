Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 111192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $528,342.20. This trade represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,071 shares of company stock valued at $606,476. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.