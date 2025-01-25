Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 21,258 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 216.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

