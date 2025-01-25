Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

