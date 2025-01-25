Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

MGK opened at $353.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $265.99 and a 1-year high of $358.61.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

