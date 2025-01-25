Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes $810,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $348.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.81. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $276.42 and a twelve month high of $349.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

