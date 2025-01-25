Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.79.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,986,385 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

