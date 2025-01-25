Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

EBS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $11.61 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $629.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 361.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

