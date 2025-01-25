Encompass More Asset Management Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $218.05 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

