Encompass More Asset Management Buys Shares of 285 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinix by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of Equinix by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Equinix by 17.7% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,462,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 20.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,455 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $984.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $940.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $943.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $880.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.