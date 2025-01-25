Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.32 and last traded at $111.27, with a volume of 238185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Enova International Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,229.60. The trade was a 13.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $220,336.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,025. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,413 shares of company stock worth $5,217,002 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enova International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

