EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.24 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $140.03 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000510 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,345,948 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.