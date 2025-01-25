Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

