Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after buying an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 61.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Yum China Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

