Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Haleon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,035,000 after buying an additional 5,768,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Haleon by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haleon by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Haleon by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,000 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 161,865 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLN opened at $9.40 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

