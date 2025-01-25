Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. GSK comprises approximately 1.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $34.29 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

