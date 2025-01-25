Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EG opened at $365.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $407.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.17.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $517.00 to $499.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.